LSU’s Hurd, Jones earn SEC baseball weekly honors
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU right-handed pitcher Thatcher Hurd and first baseman Jared Jones earned SEC baseball weekly honors, the league office announced on Monday, March 13.
Hurd was named SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week and Jones received SEC Co-Freshman of the Week recognition.
RELATED:
- No. 1 LSU explodes for 11 runs in shutout win over Butler
- Bats stay hot as No. 1 LSU defeats Lamar
- No. 1 LSU stays hot as Skenes strikes out 12 in 11-1 win over Samford
- No. 1 LSU shuts out Samford in another run-rule win; Tigers hit 5 HRs
- No. 1 LSU sweeps Samford with another run-rule victory
Hurd earned two wins in the week. First, he pitched a shutout against Butler, giving up just three hits with one walk while striking out 11 in six innings. Next, he threw a shutout against Samford in five innings, allowing just one hit with two walks and seven strikeouts.
Jones was 6-for-10 (.600) with four-straight home runs. He also had 11 RBI and five runs. He blasted two 3-run dingers against Samford on Saturday.
CLICK HERE for more.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.