EBRSO holding women’s self-defense classes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is hosting an Equalizer Women’s Self-Defense class each week in March.

The free classes start Tuesday, March 14, and continue on March 16, 21, and 23 from 6 to 10 p.m. It’s a 16 total hour class for girls 13 and up.

It’s happening at the EBRSO Training Center at 2829 Lt. General Benjamin Davis Dr. in Baton Rouge.

You can call 225-389-2364 or email mwestfall@ebrso.org to register.

More self-defense classes are beginning to pop up all over the Capital City.

