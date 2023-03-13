Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Early voting underway in judge’s race; candidates receive endorsements

Folks will decide who will take on Baton Rouge's backed-up court system on March, 25.
By Chris Rosato
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Voters will head to the polls on Saturday, March 25, to choose the next person to take on Baton Rouge’s backed-up court system.

Judge Tim Kelley retired back in January, leaving his seat wide open. Four candidates are running for the job.

Woody Jenkins, chairman of the Republican Party of East Baton Rouge Parish, said the party has decided it would support two of the four candidates.

“Jordan Faircloth and Johanna Landreneau. Johannah and Jordan are both very experienced lawyers. They’re capable, they’re conservative, and I think they would do a really good job,” Jenkins said.

Landreneau, a Republican, called the endorsement an honor.

“I think the experience that I have, the legal experience,” Landreneau said. “I’ve been practicing law for 30 years, and I’ve been practicing in the district courts representing clients in jury trials, bench trials. I’ve represented hundreds of families and businesses and individuals, helping them with their disputes in our courts. And I think that distinguishes me from Jordan Faircloth as well as my life experience.”

Like Landreneau, Faircloth, also a Republican, is keeping crime top of mind.

“The Baton Rouge I see today is not the Baton Rouge I first met and fell in love with,” Faircloth said in a campaign ad. “Violent crime and corruption are destroying our city. That’s the reason I’m running for judge. If we don’t take a stand right now for what’s right, for transparent government, for law and order, and for a safer community, we’re gonna lose our city.”

The East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s Office said Faircloth and Landreneau have more experience with civil cases and that whoever gets elected should be more familiar with criminal cases to deal with the backlogs in the courts. That’s why East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore has decided to endorse Louise Hines Myers, a Republican who used to work in his office.

“I’m pretty sure that this is going to be a criminal seat, and she’s the only candidate that really has any kind of criminal experience whatsoever,” Moore explained.

“The docket that’s waiting for whoever wins is a full criminal docket, and I have been prosecuting in criminal court for over 12 years. That’s rapes, murders, armed robberies, thefts, child sex crimes, you name it I’ve dealt with all of them,” Myers said.

WAFB reached out to Steve Myers, the fourth Republican in the race, but did not hear back. He is not related to Louise Hines Myers.

The primary election will take place Saturday, March 25, 2023.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition

Latest News

Early voting underway in judge's race; candidates receive endorsements
Early voting underway in judge's race; candidates receive endorsements
Governor Kristi Noem vetoed legislation that would have updated South Dakota law around...
Citing overreach, Noem vetoes banking and currency regulation bill
Citing overreach, Noem vetoes banking regulation bill
Citing overreach, Noem vetoes banking regulation bill
Garret Graves
Rep. Garret Graves not running for La. governor