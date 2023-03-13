Facebook
Dump truck hits utility lines, roadway lanes closed, power outages reported

By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - At least one lane is closed indefinitely along a roadway in Ascension Parish after a large dump truck hit several utility lines on Monday, March 13.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on Laurel Ridge Road near Stringer Bridge.

Officials did not give an estimate as to how long the lane closures could last. APSO said crews are on the scene.

DEMCO reported the crash led to power outages for about 130 customers in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

