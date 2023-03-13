Dump truck hits utility lines, roadway lanes closed, power outages reported

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - At least one lane is closed indefinitely along a roadway in Ascension Parish after a large dump truck hit several utility lines on Monday, March 13.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on Laurel Ridge Road near Stringer Bridge.

Officials did not give an estimate as to how long the lane closures could last. APSO said crews are on the scene.

DEMCO reported the crash led to power outages for about 130 customers in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.