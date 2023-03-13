Cooler start to work week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In the wake of Sunday’s cold front, we’re starting out in the upper 40s to lower 50s this Monday morning, on our way to cooler highs in the upper 60s. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds, and it may be breezy at times.

Tonight will be much colder under mainly clear and dry conditions, overnight lows in the mid 40s.

Tuesday also looks cool, partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. Wednesday and Thursday both look like beautiful days, mostly sunny and a bit warmer, in the lower 70s and upper 70s respectively.

The next significant weather maker will be the next cold front on St Patrick’s Day Friday with a 60% chance of showers and storms.

It’s a bit early to know if there will be a severe threat on Friday, we’ll keep you posted. We’ll clear that rain out in time for next weekend.

