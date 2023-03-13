Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Cooler start to work week

Jared Silverman provides the 5 a.m. weather update on Monday, March 13.
By Jared Silverman
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In the wake of Sunday’s cold front, we’re starting out in the upper 40s to lower 50s this Monday morning, on our way to cooler highs in the upper 60s. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds, and it may be breezy at times.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, March 13
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, March 13(WAFB)

Tonight will be much colder under mainly clear and dry conditions, overnight lows in the mid 40s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, March 13
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, March 13(WAFB)

Tuesday also looks cool, partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. Wednesday and Thursday both look like beautiful days, mostly sunny and a bit warmer, in the lower 70s and upper 70s respectively.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, March 13
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, March 13(WAFB)

The next significant weather maker will be the next cold front on St Patrick’s Day Friday with a 60% chance of showers and storms.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, March 13
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, March 13(WAFB)

It’s a bit early to know if there will be a severe threat on Friday, we’ll keep you posted. We’ll clear that rain out in time for next weekend.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, March 13
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, March 13(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition

Latest News

FIRST ALERT 5 A.M. FORECAST: Monday, March 13
FIRST ALERT 5 A.M. FORECAST: Monday, March 13
FIRST ALERT FORECAST
Majority below normal temperatures
Jeff Morrow gives the 10 p.m. forecast on Sunday, March 12.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Sunday, March 12
Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. forecast on Sunday, March 12.
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Sunday, March 12