Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

CONSUMER REPORTS: When and why to keep that box

It’s also a good idea to save the box to store a device you might not use every day or to keep...
It’s also a good idea to save the box to store a device you might not use every day or to keep track of its extra parts, like a battery or cord.(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With closets and other storage spaces tight for many of us, the last thing we want is for them to be taken up by something we don’t even need. We’re talking about boxes and other packaging from electronics like laptops, phones, and tablets. Is it okay to get rid of them? Consumer Reports offers some tips to help you decide when to hold them and when to fold them.

CR says there are some times when it’s a no-brainer to hang on to a box, at least for a little while, like when there’s a chance you might return a product. Depending on where you bought it, you might not get a full refund without the original packaging. So it might be worth keeping during the return window, often 14 to 90 days, especially for expensive electronics.

Another time to hold on to the box is if it’s for an item you think you might resell. People are much more likely to buy secondhand products when they’re in a box.

CR also says keeping the box while the manufacturer’s warranty is in effect might make it easier if you have to send an item back, although most will accept an item for repairs in any box.

It’s also a good idea to save the box to store a device you might not use every day or to keep track of its extra parts, like a battery or cord.

If none of these reasons apply, CR says feel free to get rid of that box.

To help you keep the boxes you’re storing from taking over your home, consider the one-to-one rule. When you get a new device and keep the box, get rid of an old one.

When it comes to storing boxes, CR says if you can’t flatten them, consider nesting smaller boxes in larger ones. Or you can even repurpose some of those nice, sturdy boxes for holiday decorations or another use.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition

Latest News

YOUR HEALTH: COVID on the brain
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, March 13
Cooler start to work week
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is hosting an Equalizer Women’s Self-Defense class each...
EBRSO holding women’s self-defense classes
BRCC offers free industry-based training courses