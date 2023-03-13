BRCC offers free indsutry-based training courses

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BRCC is now offering free training courses to help sharpen your skill set and possibly start a new career.

Industry-Based Certification (IBC) training opportunities for anyone interested in attending will begin Monday, March 13.

The free training will include Digital Literacy, Construction Site Safety Orientation, and Customer Service & Sales. The Digital Literacy and Customer Service & Sales training courses will be offered 100% online, and students can complete the courses in as little as four weeks.

The Construction Site Safety Orientation will meet in person at the BRCC Acadian site, located at 3250 N. Acadian Thruway., on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., March 13 to March 22. More training sessions will follow, according to BRCC. The Construction Site Safety Orientation certification will take two (2) weeks to complete.

All IBC courses will begin on March 13. However, the training opportunities will be continuous with a rotation of classes scheduled throughout the remainder of the spring semester and summer.

“This is a wonderful opportunity extended to our current students as well as any individual in the Capital Region interested in getting an IBC at no cost to them,” said BRCC Chancellor Dr. Willie E. Smith. “We are constantly looking at innovative ways to provide and extend educational and training opportunities to enhance the lives of individuals in our community.”

An Industry-Based Certification is an independent credential that is industry-accepted and results from a process whereby an individual’s knowledge and/or skill in a particular area is verified against a set of pre-determined standards. An IBC is tangible evidence that an individual has successfully demonstrated skill competencies in a specific set of work-related tasks, a single occupational area, or a cluster of related occupational areas as recognized by a specific industry.

Students taking the Digital Literacy course will earn the Digital Literacy Pro certification from TestOut. This course will develop and sharpen skills in word processing, social media, programming fundamentals, and hardware basics.

The Construction Site Safety Orientation certification is an introduction to skilled craft training. Upon completion of the course, students will earn a certificate from the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) and understand the fundamentals of site-specific hazards.

The Customer Service & Sales training certification is recognized by the National Retail Foundation and will help develop strategies to engage customers, increase customer satisfaction, and close sales.

Current BRCC students can register in LoLA to start the course. New students can visit www.mybrcc.edu/enrollment/workforce.php to register or stop by BRCC’s Mid City campus, or Acadian site for assistance. For more information about any IBC course being offered or to receive assistance registering, reach out to the following individuals below:

Digital Literacy: Sandra Hickman, STEM@mybrcc.edu , 225-216-8226

Construction Site Safety Orientation: Scott Dusang, dusangs@mybrcc.edu , 225-216-8239

Customer Service & Sales: Dr. Hala Gheriani, gherianih@mybrcc.edu , 225-216-8597

