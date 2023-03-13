BR native partners with Mary Bird Perkins, brings health resources to north Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge native is hoping to bring more health resources to the people who need them.

The native is Charles Daniel, the owner and creator of Geaux Ride. His group organizes bike riding at night in downtown Baton Rouge.

“It’s a blessing to have an impact to where you’re promoting wellness,” Daniel said.

Hundreds flock to Daniel’s business every week at Third Street and Main St.

“Being a Baton Rouge native, growing up a part of the community and to come home working in another city and seeing this community still needing an outlet,” said Daniel.

Daniel is using his platform and passion for health and joining forces with the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. Together, they are hosting a series of listening sessions in north Baton Rouge.

The goal is to get feedback about barriers to cancer care and much-needed services, keeping in mind a $2 million grant from the Merck Foundation.

“What we’re looking to do is partner with the community, partner with individuals who really have a disparity, hear your voice, and tailor the program to fit your needs,” said Daniel.

“We don’t want to assume we know what barriers to care are or what issues you may have,” said Angela Hammett, MSN, director of patient navigation and support services at the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.

Hammett and her team are working to address the transportation issue and how patients can get to and from appointments.

“We really want to be able to meet our community where they are and be able to help them and move forward with a really great trusting relationship,” said Hammett.

“It can change the dynamic of the community where we’re going in the future and ensure that not only yourself but your children and their children can have the impact from what we’re doing,” said Daniel.

Residents living in the 70802, 70805, 70806, 70807, 70811, 70812, 70814, and 70815 ZIP codes are invited to participate. Cancer survivors, cancer patients, and cancer caregivers are also encouraged to attend.

Below are additional details about when and where sessions will be held:

March 13, 5:30 p.m., Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center, 4000 Gus Young Ave. Baton Rouge, LA 70802

March 14, 11 a.m., Jewel J. Newman Community Center, 2013 Central Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70807

March 20, 11 a.m., Leo S. Butler Community Center, 950 E. Washington St., Baton Rouge, LA 70802

March 27, 6 p.m., Mt. Bethel Baptist Church, 13530 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA 70807

April 1, 11 a.m., Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 185 Eddie Robinson, Dr. Baton Rouge, LA 70802

