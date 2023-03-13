Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Annual 5k run/walk honors fallen officer Christopher Lawton

Dozens of runners hit the pavement for one purpose, to remember former Zachary police officer and firefighter, Christopher Lawton.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dozens of runners hit the pavement for one purpose, to remember former Zachary police officer and firefighter, Christopher Lawton.

The runners came together Sunday night to honor the fallen police officer with a 5k walk/run.

“The park is full tonight, so hopefully these children will ask questions on why these people are running with blue and red lights on, why they’re running with flags and maybe it’ll make sense to them,” said Jordan Charlet.

Lawton was killed in March of 2018 while trying to serve a warrant to Albert Franklin. He was working undercover in a Walmart parking lot.

In October 2022, Franklin was found guilty of manslaughter.

Lawton is no longer here, but his legacy lives on.

“I was a cop. We didn’t even talk about cop stuff. I knew he was a fireman. I knew he taught Sunday school, but he kept it very separate as a lot of first responders do because they don’t want to bring that drama home,” said Scott, a longtime friend.

Runners hope this walk will encourage people to remember Lawton’s name and the service he selflessly provided to the Zachary community.

“There’s a lot of fallen heroes in our country and we just need to take time and reflect,” said Brandy Westmoreland, a friend.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST
Majority below normal temperatures
BRCC
North Baton Rouge industrial training initiative shows results
Shooting in Darrow
Teen dead, another critically injured after double shooting in Darrow on Sunday
Dozens of runners hit the pavement for one purpose, to remember former Zachary police officer...
Annual 5k run/walk honors fallen officer Christopher Lawton