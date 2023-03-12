SULC hosts its 2nd annual Sports Agent Bootcamp

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Law Center, in partnership with Diverse Representation, hosted its second Sports Agent Bootcamp to provide insight into the expanding career field.

Students, Agents, Attorneys, and more legal professionals gathered for a two-day event at the Smith-Brown Student Union on the campus of Southern University.

“When you think about sports and entertainment, and the law. You’re thinking about intellectual property, trademark, patents, but we’re also thinking about contracts, negotiations, and other aspects of the law that are important for any industry,” said Marla Dickerson, vice chancellor of Innovation and Strategic Partnerships and Initiatives.

According to researchers with the law center, there is less than 10 percent minority representation in most of the four major sports. Leaders hope to bridge that gap with their annual sports agent boot camp.

“If you look at the NFL and the NBA specifically, you have the majority of the players that are black or of color, their representation doesn’t look like them all of the time,” Orlando Arnold, CEO of Pyramid Sports and Entertainment group.

The Bootcamp aims to equip participants with the tools to pursue and build careers as successful professional sports agents.

