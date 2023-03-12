Facebook
Strong cold front coming

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, March 12
By Jared Silverman
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today will start quiet, mild, and muggy with highs in the 80s.

It’ll be breezy at times, as a sharp cold front moves in later today into this evening. This front will give us a few showers and storms in the afternoon into evening, with a small risk of strong to severe storms.

There is a level one, marginal risk in Baton Rouge, with a slightly higher risk to the northeast.

The primary threat will be damaging winds, but it’s a pretty low threat. Rain amounts will be manageable.

We will cool down significantly behind this front, with highs on Monday and Tuesday only in the 60s and lows dropping into the 40s by Tuesday morning. Expect another week of rollercoaster temperatures, but we should be mainly dry much of the work week.

That is, until St Patrick’s Day Friday, when we’ll have a decent chance of showers and storms. That should clear out by the following weekend.

