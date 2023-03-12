Shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured, deputies say

Darrow, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured on Sunday, March 12.

According to APSO, the shooting happened along Highway 22 in Darrow.

One of the victims was found dead on the scene, investigators said. They added a second victim was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

APSO said the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

