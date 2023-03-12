Port Allen 4-peats as state champs

LAKE CHARLES, La. (WAFB) - Port Allen won its fourth-straight state championship by defeating Winnfield in Lake Charles on Saturday, March 11.

The Pelicans claimed the Div. II Non-Select title with a 73-56 victory.

Isaiah Howard was named the game’s Most Outstanding Player.

Head coach Dimario Jackson Sr. got his second state title with the Pels.

