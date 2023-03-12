Facebook
North Baton Rouge industrial training initiative shows results

By Breanne Bizette
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An industrial training initiative for north Baton Rouge is creating new opportunities.

Two Baton Rouge Community College students took part in the initiative and picked up a new trade.

Sometimes, it all comes down to timing and having the right opportunity.

“I watched the news one evening and happened to see that they were offering free industrial training,” Heather Walker said.

For Dale Guidry, it was the same.

“I was working in maintenance in the hotel industry,” Guidry said. “I was doing it for 14 years, and I couldn’t really go nowhere else with it. So, I was looking to make a career change, and I happened to see this program on the news, and I thought I would give it shot.”

Walker and Guidry said the initiative gave them a chance to learn a new trade for a year at no cost.

“I was working full time and doing the school three nights a week, which was very helpful to me that it was in the evenings,” added Guidry.

Walker originally sold insurance but knew that she could be more marketable if she picked up a trade.

“I never thought that I would be making a career change at 45, not let alone in an industrial career change, but it’s been very liberating,” explained Walker.

Guidry and Walker graduated from the program and will have an internship with ExxonMobil in April.

“ExxonMobil collaborated with Baton Rouge Community College as well as several industry partners in 20212 because we recognized there was a need to really develop a local workforce,” said Baraynia Robillard, the ExxonMobile workforce development manager.

Baton Rouge Community College hopes to get more students like Walker and Guidry to remind others that it’s never too late to do what you love.

If you are interested in learning more about the different trades you can learn through BRCC, click here.

