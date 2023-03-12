Facebook
No. 14 LSU roars past South Carolina; Torina picks up career win 600

LSU head coach Beth Torina
LSU head coach Beth Torina(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Mar. 11, 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WAFB) - The No. 14 LSU softball team opened SEC play with a win over South Carolina on Saturday, March 11.

The Tigers (21-1, 1-0 SEC) roared past the Gamecocks (21-3, 0-1 SEC), 9-1.

Head coach Beth Torina earned career victory No. 600.

Ali Kilponen (7-0) pitched a complete game, giving up just three hits and striking out seven while walking just one batter.

McKenzie Redoutey got LSU going with a three-run homer in the top of the second in what would be a six-run inning for the Tigers.

Raeleen Gutierrez was 3-for-4 with a double and one RBI.

