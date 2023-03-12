Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

McNeese hires Will Wade as new head men’s basketball coach

LSU head coach Will Wade
LSU head coach Will Wade(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade has been named the new men’s basketball coach at McNeese State University.

McNeese’s Director of Athletics Heath Schroyer made the announcement on Sunday, March 12.

“The interest in this job was overwhelming,” Schroyer said. “People know we are a sleeping giant. But trust me on this. Today, the giant has awoken. I wanted someone who not only understands my expectations for our basketball program on and off the court but actually embraces them.”

McNeese said Wade replaces John Aiken. He was let go on Wednesday, March 8, after two seasons as head coach and a 22-45 overall record.

Wade was fired by LSU in 2022 after the university confirmed it received an NCAA notice of allegations. At the time, LSU President William Tate said in a statement that the notice contained serious allegations, including multiple charges alleging Wade’s personal involvement in or awareness of Level 1 misconduct.

Wade’s new job as the McNeese coach is his first job since being let go by LSU.

RELATED: Will Wade, Bill Armstrong fired from LSU

Aside from the controversy, Wade has an impressive coaching resume. In five seasons with LSU, he held an overall record of 108-54 and led the Tigers to the NCAA Tournament three times in five seasons. He also helped LSU win their first SEC regular season title in a decade in 2019.

Wade will officially be introduced as the new McNeese men’s basketball coach on Monday, March 13.

“This is a completely different job than it was three years ago,” Schroyer said. “McNeese basketball is one of the best jobs in the nation in regards to one-bid leagues. We are funded at the top of the league, have the best facility, a passionate fan base, and many other built-in advantages. I will not make excuses for why we can’t win and win big. Quite frankly, there is no excuse.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition

Latest News

LSU first baseman Jared Jones (22) celebrates with Tommy White (47) and Dylan Crews (3) after...
No. 1 LSU shuts out Samford in another run-rule win; Tigers hit 5 HRs
LSU head coach Beth Torina
No. 14 LSU roars past South Carolina; Torina picks up career win 600
LSU head coach Jay Clark and gymnast Haleigh Bryant
LSU Gymnastics Jay Clark and Haleigh Bryant (Full Interview)
File Basketball Photo
Jags win SWAC Championship; earn automatic bid to NCAA Tournament