Jambalaya benefit lunch in New Roads raises thousands, helps retired teacher after fire
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - A jambalaya benefit lunch was held in New Roads on Saturday, March 11 for 91-year-old Mildred Duhe.
Duhe is a former teacher and a well-loved member of the community, who lost her home and all her belongings in a fire last month.
Folks passed out jambalaya plates for $10 a piece at the Scott Civic Center in New Roads.
Pointe Coupee Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux says they raised more than $5000, to help Duhe get back on her feet.
