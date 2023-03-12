Facebook
Catholic rallies to beat Scotlandville for school’s first boys’ basketball state title

Catholic wins Div. I Select State Championship
Catholic wins Div. I Select State Championship(WAFB)
By Kevin Batiste
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (WAFB) - Catholic rallied late to defeat Scotlandville in Lake Charles for the Div. I Select State Title on Saturday, March 11.

The Bears got the 57-54 victory to earn the school its first state championship in boys’ basketball.

Connor Green was named the game’s Most Outstanding Player.

