Catholic rallies to beat Scotlandville for school’s first boys’ basketball state title

LAKE CHARLES, La. (WAFB) - Catholic rallied late to defeat Scotlandville in Lake Charles for the Div. I Select State Title on Saturday, March 11.

The Bears got the 57-54 victory to earn the school its first state championship in boys’ basketball.

Connor Green was named the game’s Most Outstanding Player.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.