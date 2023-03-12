Facebook
BRPD seeks public’s help to ID two people

By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two people.

According to the Capital Region Crime Stoppers, the two people bought cell phones from businesses in the Baton Rouge area with fraudulent identification documents.

Officials said that anyone with information that may be able to help investigators can call the Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Callers to the tipline can remain anonymous and may even be eligible to receive a cash reward.

