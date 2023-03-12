Facebook
Baton Rouge residents celebrate Holi Festival

Holi Festival
Holi Festival(WAFB)
By Donald Fountain
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Colors of the World Inc. held its third annual Holi Festival. The event took place at Repentance Park between the Raising Canes River Center and the Old State Capital.

Hundreds of people came out to the event to sing, dance, and throw tons of colorful powder.

Holi is a popular festival in India. The festival is often referred to as the “festival of colors.” The event signifies the victory of good over evil, the arrival of spring, and for many, a festive day to unite forgetting all resentments and all types of bad feelings towards each other.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Miracle League and Truce BR.

