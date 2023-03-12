5K event to honor fallen Zachary police officer and firefighter

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary community will remember the life of a fallen police officer and firefighter during a 5K on the evening of Sunday, March 12.

The event will honor Christopher Lawton. He was tragically killed in the line of duty while serving an arrest warrant at a Walmart back in 2018.

The Annual Light the Night for Christopher Lawton 5K will be at 6:30 p.m. at the Zachary BREC park behind the Parkside Apartments.

The Zachary Fire Department said everyone who knew Lawton is invited to run, walk, and catch up.

