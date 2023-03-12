Facebook
1 person injured in shooting at Greenwell Plaza Apartments, officials say

(Photo by: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are responding to a shooting at an apartment complex in Baton Rouge.

First responders say it took place Saturday evening, in the 8100 block of Greenwell Springs Road.

One person was transported to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

No word on a suspect or motive at this time.

This is a developing story, check back later for details.

