Warm and humid, cold front late Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’re starting the weekend with mostly cloudy skies and humid air with a less than 20% chance of a passing shower in the afternoon. Highs today will be in the low 80s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, March 11 (wafb)

Don’t forget to set the clocks forward one hour tonight.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, March 11 (wafb)

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and warm with a 30%-40% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, March 11 (wafb)

There is a marginal threat of severe weather here, slightly better chance to the northeast with the primary threat being damaging winds. This is a very limited threat. In the extended, we’ll dry out and cool down behind the front with highs only in the upper 60s Monday and Tuesday. Most of next week looks dry, but St Patricks Day could be wet on Friday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, March 11 (wafb)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.