Southern’s Aleighyah Fontenot hits GW sends Jags to SWAC Championship game

Southern Basketball
Southern Basketball(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV (custom credit) | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The Southern women’s basketball team is heading to the SWAC Championship game on Saturday, March 10 after Aleighyah Fontenot hit the game-winning three as time expired.

The Jags (17-14, 12-6 SWAC) extended their winning streak to four games after their thrilling 65-64 win over No. 1 seed Jackson State (21-9, 18-1 SWAC).

Southern and Jackson State were tied at 62-62 with five seconds remaining and then Jackson State’s Daja Woodward made a layup to put the Tigers up by two at 64-62.

The Jags would get one last chance to win the game and Fontenot came through with the clutch game-winner to beat the top-seeded Tigers 65-64.

Fontenot finished with 9 points going 3-for-4 from behind the arc. Genovea Johnson led the Jags with 20 points while shooting 49% from the field she also added eight rebounds. Amani Mcwain added 15 points while going 5-for-10 from deep.

Southern will face Arkansas Pine Bluff on Saturday, March 10 at 1 p.m. for the SWAC Championship.

