SMART LIVING: The upside of springing forward

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Daylight saving time continues to be a controversial topic, but changing your clocks can actually have benefits.

People across the country will lose an hour of sleep on the morning of Sunday, March 12.

The biggest complaint about the time change is that it costs people an hour of precious sleep. However, the extra hour of sunlight actually boosts the body’s production of melatonin, a hormone that helps people sleep.

A study published in Epidemiology reveals the time change also benefits your overall brain. Incidents of depression increase by 11% when the clock shifts back in November, suggesting that springing forward may help reduce depressive episodes.

A person’s eyes may also benefit from the time change. According to the American Journal of Public Health, people can switch off their fluorescent lights for an extra hour. Researchers said that light can cause a person’s eyes to strain more and cause cataracts.

According to the Accident Analysis and Prevention Report, driving in daylight can also save lives. If people adopted daylight saving time, they would save 366 lives a year.

Experts said increased daylight doesn’t just make driving easier and safer. It makes people want to walk more. A study in the Journal of Environmental Psychology found the extra daylight we get accounts for a 62% increase in pedestrians and a 38% increase in cyclists.

