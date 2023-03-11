Saints introduce Derek Carr as quarterback formally signs four-year contract
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Derek Carr was officially introduced as the Saints’ new quarterback Saturday (March 11), after formally signing his new four-year, $150 million contract at the team’s headquarters in Metairie.
Welcome home @DerekCarrQB ⚜️ #Saints pic.twitter.com/chWTjTNhrN— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 11, 2023
The team released a short video of Carr signing his new deal and photographs of the quarterback with team officials, including head coach Dennis Allen, before holding a press conference with local media.
Allen was head coach of the then-Oakland Raiders when that team drafted Carr into the NFL to start his career in 2014.
