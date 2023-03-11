Facebook
Saints introduce Derek Carr as quarterback formally signs four-year contract

Quarterback Derek Carr signs his four-year contract with the Saints at the team's facility in...
Quarterback Derek Carr signs his four-year contract with the Saints at the team's facility in Metairie on Saturday (March 11).(New Orleans Saints)
By Ken Daley
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Derek Carr was officially introduced as the Saints’ new quarterback Saturday (March 11), after formally signing his new four-year, $150 million contract at the team’s headquarters in Metairie.

The team released a short video of Carr signing his new deal and photographs of the quarterback with team officials, including head coach Dennis Allen, before holding a press conference with local media.

Allen was head coach of the then-Oakland Raiders when that team drafted Carr into the NFL to start his career in 2014.

Quarterback Derek Carr, left, shakes hands with Saints head coach Dennis Allen after formally...
Quarterback Derek Carr, left, shakes hands with Saints head coach Dennis Allen after formally signing his four-year, $150 million contract with New Orleans on Saturday (March 11).(New Orleans Saints)

