Suspect arrested in connection with shooting, police say

Edtron Williams
Edtron Williams(East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A suspect was arrested on Friday, March 10, following a shooting that left one person hurt, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Arrest documents said Edtron Williams, 19, is being charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Baton Rouge police said officers were called to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital on Saturday, Feb. 25, about a victim with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

At the hospital, the victim spoke with detectives about what led up to the shooting, arrest documents said.

The documents said the victim told police he met up with the suspect at the Sherwood Acres Apartments to buy marijuana.

According to the arrest documents, the victim said that when he arrived at the complex in his car, Williams said he needed to get the marijuana from his apartment. The documents said the victim told police that Williams returned to the car with another person and ordered the victim to get out of the vehicle.

Arrest documents said the victim told police he started to drive off. According to the documents, the victim said that as he began to drive away, the suspect started shooting.

The victim was shown a six-person photo lineup and positively identified the suspect, according to the arrest documents.

