No. 1 LSU stays hot as Skenes strikes out 12 in 11-1 win over Samford

LSU head coach Jay Johnson
LSU head coach Jay Johnson(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 1 LSU continued their hot hitting at the plate as Paul Skenes struck out 12 as the Tigers winning streak extended to eight games.

LSU (13-1) run-ruled Samford (6-7) 11-1 in seven innings on Friday, March 10 from Alex Box Stadium.

The Tigers were led offensively by freshman Jared Jones who picked up four RBI and hammered two home runs, one clearing the scoreboard in left field.

LSU erupted for six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to extend the Tigers’ lead from 5-1 to 11-1. Tommy White picked up two RBI and was 1-for-3 at the plate including a double.

Skenes (4-0) got the start and went six innings striking out 12 and allowed two hits and one run.

LSU will look to take the series against Samford with game two scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 11.

