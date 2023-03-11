Facebook
LSP investigating deadly pedestrian-involved crash

Car accident notification showcasing broken glass on the center line of the street.
(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a pedestrian-involved crash that left one dead early morning Saturday, March 11.

According to troopers, Kendra Richard, 32, of Port Allen was walking in the left lane on US 190 when she was hit by a Camry. They added she was wearing dark-colored clothing at the time of the crash.

Richard was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Camry was wearing a seatbelt and was uninjured, police added.

This crash is still under investigation.

As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from the pedestrian and driver and will be submitted for analysis.

