LSP investigating deadly pedestrian-involved crash

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a pedestrian-involved crash that left one dead early morning Saturday, March 11.

According to troopers, Kendra Richard, 32, of Port Allen was walking in the left lane on US 190 when she was hit by a Camry. They added she was wearing dark-colored clothing at the time of the crash.

Richard was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Camry was wearing a seatbelt and was uninjured, police added.

This crash is still under investigation.

As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from the pedestrian and driver and will be submitted for analysis.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.