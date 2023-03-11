Facebook
Longtime Denham Springs antique store catches fire Friday night

(Live 5)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The owners of a longtime Denham Springs antique store are asking for prayers following a fire at the business on the evening of Friday, March 11.

The flames broke out at the Benton Bros. Antiques store on N. Range Avenue. The business posted about the fire on social media.

No details were released about what caused the fire or how much damage occurred. However, the Denham Springs Antique Village said on its social media that firefighters prevented the flames from spreading to nearby stores.

According to Benton Bros. Antique’s social media pages, the business has been a staple of Denham Springs since 1938.

