Jags win SWAC Championship; earn automatic bid to NCAA Tournament

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The Southern women’s basketball team pulled out the win in the SWAC Championship game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday, March 11.

The Jags (18-14, 13-6 SWAC) came away with a thrilling 62-53 victory over the Golden Lions (14-17, 10-4 SWAC).

Genovea Johnson led the Jags with 18 points on 40% shooting from the field. She also had five rebounds. Amani McWain followed with 15 points and shot 3-of-9 from beyond the arc. She had six rebounds of her own. Collectively, the Jags scored 24 points in the paint.

Demetira Shepard led Arkansas-Pine Bluff with 13 points.

The defense won the game. The Jags had 26 rebounds off of missed shots and snatched seven steals.

The Lady Jags have now punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

