Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Jags win SWAC Championship; earn automatic bid to NCAA Tournament

File Basketball Photo
File Basketball Photo(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | WAFB)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The Southern women’s basketball team pulled out the win in the SWAC Championship game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday, March 11.

The Jags (18-14, 13-6 SWAC) came away with a thrilling 62-53 victory over the Golden Lions (14-17, 10-4 SWAC).

Genovea Johnson led the Jags with 18 points on 40% shooting from the field. She also had five rebounds. Amani McWain followed with 15 points and shot 3-of-9 from beyond the arc. She had six rebounds of her own. Collectively, the Jags scored 24 points in the paint.

Demetira Shepard led Arkansas-Pine Bluff with 13 points.

The defense won the game. The Jags had 26 rebounds off of missed shots and snatched seven steals.

The Lady Jags have now punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition

Latest News

LSU head coach Jay Clark and gymnast Haleigh Bryant
LSU Gymnastics Jay Clark and Haleigh Bryant (Full Interview)
LSU gymnast Haleigh Bryant
Haleigh Bryant’s record-breaking performance helps propel No. 6 LSU past W. Va.
LSU head coach Jay Johnson
No. 1 LSU stays hot as Skenes strikes out 12 in 11-1 win over Samford
Southern Basketball
Southern’s Aleighyah Fontenot hits GW sends Jags to SWAC Championship game