Housing for Heroes Project at a standstill?

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In 2021, the East Baton Rouge Metropolitan Council unanimously approved Housing for Heroes to use $6 million in funding from the American State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) program.

That grant would fund the Heroes for Housing project, a 36-unit affordable housing development for first responders.

Now developers and council member Chauna Banks claim it is unclear why they have yet to receive funding.

“These developers already have the land. They already have the plan; they already have the contractors. So, instead of us standing here we should have been opening doors or having a groundbreaking, not standing here begging for money,” said Chauna Banks, EBR Metro Council member.

“People think that we’ve received it like a year ago and we haven’t started on the project. That puts us in a bad position where we’re not coming through, following through with what we intended, proposed, and wanted to do,” said Queen Muhammad Ali, Project Developer.

Housing for Heroes developers will hold a community meeting on Thursday, March 16th at 5:30 p.m. at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center, 2013 Central Road, Baton Rouge, LA.

