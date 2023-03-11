Facebook
Haleigh Bryant’s record-breaking performance helps propel LSU past WV

Haleigh Bryant sets school record for career perfect 10's against West Virginia.
Haleigh Bryant sets school record for career perfect 10's against West Virginia.
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU junior Haleigh Bryant was electric in the final meet of the regular season as she helped LSU reach their sixth straight win on Friday, March 10.

Bryant scored three perfect 10′s as LSU defeated West Virginia 198.025-196.450. Bryant scored 10′s in the vault, bars, and floor routine to help her win the all-around with a score of 39.875.

The junior set the school record for career 10′s with 10 and tied the program record for the highest all-around score. Bryant also became the first gymnast to score three perfect 10′s in one meet.

The Tigers scored their second-highest score of the season and it was the second time they reached 198.00.

LSU will head to the SEC Championships held in Duluth, Georgia on Saturday, March 18 at 7 p.m.

