LAKE CHARLES, La. (WAFB) - George Washington Carver edged Madison Prep in the DII Select State Championship in Lake Charles on Saturday, March 11.

The Rams defeated the Chargers, 35-24.

It was back-to-back titles for GW Carver.

Madison Prep shot just 16% from the field and was outrebounded 50-26.

