Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Early voting begins for March 25 election

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Early voting has gotten underway for the Saturday, March 25th election in Louisiana.

According to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office, the early voting period began on Saturday, March 11, and will run through Saturday, March 18. The early voting period does not include Sunday, March 12.

Voters will be able to head to the polls between 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day.

In order to vote in Louisiana, people must have an ID. Forms of ID include a Louisiana driver’s license, a Louisiana special ID card, a passport, or a digital license via the LA Wallet app.

Seven parishes have only local races on the ballot, 12 parishes have only local propositions on the ballot, and nine parishes have both local races and local propositions on the ballot.

RELATED: Ascension Public Schools to hold public meetings addressing funding renewals on ballot

No elections are on the ballot in 36 parishes, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

Voters can find more about what’s on their ballot and their polling locations by downloading the Geaux Vote mobile app for smartphones. Voters can also visit GeauxVote.com.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition

Latest News

Residents reminded to check smoke alarms with daylight saving time change
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, March 11
Warm and humid, cold front late Sunday
In 2021, the East Baton Rouge Metropolitan Council unanimously approved Housing for Heroes to...
Housing for Heroes Project at a standstill?
That grant would fund the Heroes for Housing project, a 36-unit affordable housing development...
Housing for Heroes Project at a stand still?