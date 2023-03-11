Early voting begins for March 25 election

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Early voting has gotten underway for the Saturday, March 25th election in Louisiana.

According to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office, the early voting period began on Saturday, March 11, and will run through Saturday, March 18. The early voting period does not include Sunday, March 12.

Voters will be able to head to the polls between 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day.

In order to vote in Louisiana, people must have an ID. Forms of ID include a Louisiana driver’s license, a Louisiana special ID card, a passport, or a digital license via the LA Wallet app.

Seven parishes have only local races on the ballot, 12 parishes have only local propositions on the ballot, and nine parishes have both local races and local propositions on the ballot.

RELATED: Ascension Public Schools to hold public meetings addressing funding renewals on ballot

No elections are on the ballot in 36 parishes, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

Voters can find more about what’s on their ballot and their polling locations by downloading the Geaux Vote mobile app for smartphones. Voters can also visit GeauxVote.com.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.