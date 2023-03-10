Facebook
Vandy gets revenges eliminating Tigers from SEC Tournament

LSU guard Justice Williams (11) shoots as Vanderbilt forward Lee Dort (34) and guard Ezra...
LSU guard Justice Williams (11) shoots as Vanderbilt forward Lee Dort (34) and guard Ezra Manjon (5) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Southeastern Conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)(JOHN AMIS | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers were eliminated from the SEC Tournament by Vanderbilt as the Commodores got their revenge for their regular season loss to the Tigers.

The Tigers (14-19, 2-16 SEC) trailed by eight at halftime and would fall to the Commodores (19-13, 11-7 SEC) 77-68.

LSU cut the lead down to one in the second half to make it 37-36, but Vanderbilt would respond as they went on a 12-0 run to extend their lead back to double-digits at 49-36.

KJ Williams led the Tigers in scoring with 26 points, going 4-for-7 from behind the arc and shooting 62% from the floor. Williams was the lone bright spot for the Tigers offensively.

LSU shot 33.3% from the floor and was 6-for-23 from deep.

Vanderbilt had four players in double figures as Tyrin Lawrence led the Commodores with 21 points while shooting 86% from the floor.

Former Dunham star Jordan Wright finished the game with 15 points and 15 rebounds and Ezra Manjon finished with 16.

