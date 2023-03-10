Vandy gets revenges eliminating Tigers from SEC Tournament

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers were eliminated from the SEC Tournament by Vanderbilt as the Commodores got their revenge for their regular season loss to the Tigers.

The Tigers (14-19, 2-16 SEC) trailed by eight at halftime and would fall to the Commodores (19-13, 11-7 SEC) 77-68.

LSU cut the lead down to one in the second half to make it 37-36, but Vanderbilt would respond as they went on a 12-0 run to extend their lead back to double-digits at 49-36.

KJ Williams led the Tigers in scoring with 26 points, going 4-for-7 from behind the arc and shooting 62% from the floor. Williams was the lone bright spot for the Tigers offensively.

LSU shot 33.3% from the floor and was 6-for-23 from deep.

Vanderbilt had four players in double figures as Tyrin Lawrence led the Commodores with 21 points while shooting 86% from the floor.

Former Dunham star Jordan Wright finished the game with 15 points and 15 rebounds and Ezra Manjon finished with 16.

