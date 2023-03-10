Restaurants struggle to find workers, finding new ways to fill void

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Shutting down is not an option for one local business, so they are getting creative to stay afloat.

“We have posted that we’re hiring, and people keep applying,” said the owner of Pho Viet Noodle House, Chau Huynh. “We’ve responded they just never show up, and that’s the issue,” said Huynh added.

Hiring has been an issue at Pho Viet Noodle House, but they are utilizing family and friends to ensure everything runs smoothly.

“To be able to provide good service, we need to be fully staffed, and so I got all of my family working with us,” said Huynh.

The owner tells me this is her and her husband’s third restaurant business and they are still coming back from covid.

Although they are still short staffed, Huynh is grateful her loved ones are there to pick up the slack.

