Report: Saints offer QB Jameis Winston restructured contract

Saints have reportedly offered Jameis Winston a restructured contract. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Saints have reportedly offered Jameis Winston a restructured contract. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)(Rusty Jones | AP)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints have offered quarterback Jameis Winston a restructured contract to stay with the club, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini. According to the report, if Winston doesn’t agree to the new deal by Wednesday, they will release him.

This comes as the team is moving forward with Derek Carr as their starting quarterback. Should Winston agree to a significantly lower base salary from the $12.8million he is scheduled to make, it would create more savings for the Saints than outright releasing him.

Winston has been with the Saints for three seasons. In 2021, he started seven games before suffering a season-ending injury. Last season, Winston never saw the field again after week three. He dealt with back and foot injuries but Andy Dalton stayed as starter even with Winston was healthy enough to return.

