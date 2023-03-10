Facebook
Person critically injured in crash, officials say

One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a crash involving a pedestrian on Greenwell Springs Road Friday, March 10.(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being hit by a car Friday morning, March 10, according to emergency officials.

It reportedly happened on Greenwell Springs Road near Evan Brooks Drive.

EMS and the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene.

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

This is a developing story. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

