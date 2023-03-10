A pair of cold fronts

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The first of two cold fronts will move through later today, giving us a less warm day with highs in the upper 70s, possibly dropping behind the front to the lower 70s later today. We’ll start the day with patchy fog, no advisories, otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with a few showers possible this afternoon.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, March 10 (WAFB)

Friday night will be cooler behind this front, dropping down to the mid 50s. The weekend forecast is decent, hold onto your outdoor plans. Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower, highs back up to the low to mid 80s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and warm, highs in the mid 80s with a 30% chance of showers/storms late in the day into the evening.

There is a marginal chance of severe storms in the Baton Rouge area Sunday evening.

Don’t forget to spring forward with the clocks.

In the extended, next week looks mainly dry and cooler, but St. Patrick’s Day looks wet.

