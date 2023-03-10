Esports Innovation Lab launching at Southern University

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The passion for online gaming continues to grow and the Southern University Law Center said the increased interest has prompted them to launch the Esports Innovation Lab.

Officials have seen this over the last five years where esports and virtual gaming have intertwined themselves within education.

The Southern University Law Center will officially launch the Esports Innovation Lab with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, March 10 at 9 a.m. at the Smith-Brown Student Union located on the campus of Southern University A&M College.

Chris Turner, Coordinator of Mixed Reality Virtual Innovation Gaming and Esports Institute said more colleges looking at recruitment and retention. They’re looking to ensure that they are offering programming and curriculum to fit these needs.

The creation of the lab was forged through collaborations with industry leaders, HyperX, Best Buy, GM, and Esport Supply. Each organization contributed state-of-the-art technology and equipment that will allow students and teams to practice and compete on a national and international level.

The lab will be a hub of creativity that seeks to develop pathways to the entertainment, gaming, and esports arenas. The lab will not only serve Southern University but surrounding communities.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.