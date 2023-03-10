Driver, car involved in Central hit-and-run crash sought

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - The Central Police Department is searching for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash earlier this week.

Police report it happened Tuesday, March 7 around 8:45 p.m. near the intersection of Sullivan Road and Central Woods Avenue.

One car allegedly left the scene after the crash. The vehicle is described as a small, white passenger car that should have heavy passenger-side damage from front to back.

Law enforcement added there could be black paint that transferred onto the car because of the crash.

The car was last seen driving eastbound on Central Woods Avenue.

Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to call the Central Police Department at 225-367-1254.

