CRIME STOPPERS: Vehicle burglars wanted by campus police

LSU Police Department attempting to identify wanted car burglars.
By Rian Chatman and WAFB STAFF
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Police Department is attempting to identify two individuals accused of vehicle burglaries.

According to officials, the burglaries took place on Feb. 11, 2023, on LSU’s campus.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers: 344-STOP (344-7867) or visit crimestoppers225.com.

You will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward, officials added.

