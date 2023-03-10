CRIME STOPPERS: Vehicle burglars wanted by campus police

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Police Department is attempting to identify two individuals accused of vehicle burglaries.

According to officials, the burglaries took place on Feb. 11, 2023, on LSU’s campus.

LSU Police Department attempting to identify wanted car burglars. (Crime Stoppers)

LSU Police Department attempting to identify wanted car burglars. (Crime Stoppers)

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers: 344-STOP (344-7867) or visit crimestoppers225.com.

You will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward, officials added.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.