Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

CRIME STOPPERS: Police attempt to ID pair accused of stealing wallet

Investigators believe the men could be connected to the theft of a wallet.
Investigators believe the men could be connected to the theft of a wallet.(Capital Region Crime Stoppers)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are working to identify two men accused of stealing.

Investigators believe the men could be connected to the theft of a wallet. The incident allegedly happened at a convenience store on Airline Highway.

Investigators believe the men could be connected to the theft of a wallet.
Investigators believe the men could be connected to the theft of a wallet.(Capital Region Crime Stoppers)
Investigators believe the men could be connected to the theft of a wallet.
Investigators believe the men could be connected to the theft of a wallet.(Capital Region Crime Stoppers)

According to authorities, the wallet had bank cards inside of it when it was stolen. The cards were reportedly used in fraudulent transactions at local businesses in the Baton Rouge area.

If you have information that can help detectives identify these individuals, call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (344-7867) or visit crimestoppers225.com.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition

Latest News

FILE - Teacher
Become a substitute teacher in West Baton Rouge Parish
The Southern University Law Center will officially launch the Esports Innovation Lab with a...
Esports Innovation Lab launching at Southern University
YOUR HEALTH: Bacteria-eating viruses kill hard-to-stop infections
Consumer Reports recently asked people to share their least favorite chores.
CONSUMER REPORTS: How to keep your floors and rugs clean