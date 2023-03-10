CRIME STOPPERS: Police attempt to ID pair accused of stealing wallet

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are working to identify two men accused of stealing.

Investigators believe the men could be connected to the theft of a wallet. The incident allegedly happened at a convenience store on Airline Highway.

According to authorities, the wallet had bank cards inside of it when it was stolen. The cards were reportedly used in fraudulent transactions at local businesses in the Baton Rouge area.

If you have information that can help detectives identify these individuals, call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (344-7867) or visit crimestoppers225.com.

