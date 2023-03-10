Facebook
Teen dies days after being shot in car, officials say

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is now investigating a homicide after a 19-year-old victim dies days after being shot.

According to BRPD, Treyvon Nelson, 19, and two other people were sitting in a parked car in the 2200 block of Sherwood Meadow Drive on Sunday, March 5, when an unknown person began shooting at them around 11:40 p.m.

Police said Nelson was shot and taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries on Friday, March 10.

The motive and suspects are unknown at this time.

Anyone having information about this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

