BRPD clears air around ‘no foul play’ statement in Nathan Millard investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The day after someone found the body of missing Georgia businessman Nathan Millard, an autopsy revealed no signs of trauma to his body. Investigators told his family they suspect he died of an illegal drug overdose. Within hours of the autopsy findings coming back, police held a news conference on the case. And this one line left many confused.

“At this time, we do not have any indication there was any foul play involved,” said Kevin Heinz with BRPD on Tuesday.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said "no foul play" is suspected in the death of Nathan Millard of Georgia. The investigation is ongoing.

But it was the way his body was found wrapped up in a rug that left many people puzzled. How could there possibly be no foul play if he was found like that? BRPD Sgt. L’Jean McKneely explained that on Friday, March 10.

“Foul play was pertaining to the way that he died, not to the entire incident as a whole. He didn’t die from blunt force trauma, he didn’t die from stabbing, and he didn’t die from shooting,” said Sgt. McKneely.

So there’s no foul play suspected in his actual death. But police still do want to find the person who dumped his body and that person could be charged for something like illegal disposal of human remains.

Millard was in town for work. A colleague last saw him heading down Third Street downtown from a bar. Police have reviewed cameras and say they last saw Millard many hours after that around 4 a.m. on a camera outside of a building. But they still will not say where that building is.

“No, we cannot. This is still pertaining to the case and when we interview certain people we want to know what they know,” McKneely added.

Police do have a photo of someone seen with Millard that night who they want to talk to.

“There’s an individual that we’re looking for, we would like to have conversations with that individual. So, we’re gonna ask the public to assist us in finding this person who we know has particular information surrounding that case,” McKneely continued.

The individual they’re looking for is not a suspect or a person of interest, according to BRPD.

