Baton Rouge bars will face tougher fines under new guidelines to help curb underage drinking

The Baton Rouge Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Board approved a new set of fines for bars to potentially curb underage drinking and help hold businesses more
By Perry Robinson
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Board approved a new set of fines for bars to potentially curb underage drinking and help hold businesses more accountable.

The board approved the changes at a meeting on Thursday, March 9.

Under the new penalties, a bar could face a potential fine of $600 per incident if they fail to check for someone’s ID. That’s a slight increase compared to the old amount of $500.

If a bar allows underage people to drink alcohol on their property, that fine could be as high as $750 per incident compared to the old amount of $500.

“The responsibility has to be on the bar owners,” Metro Councilwoman Denise Amoroso said during a council meeting earlier this week.

Also, If a bar racks up more than one of a Class III level offense, such as serving alcohol to minors, the owner of the business shall be required to come before the board and explain what went wrong. This is a new rule the board decided to add that was not required before.

If the owner fails to show, they could face an extra fine and a possible suspension.

“That’s going to detour serving underage kids,” Amoroso said.

However, some students at LSU believe this will have little to no effect. “I think it’ll probably slow it down, but I don’t think it’ll make the whole thing quit,” one student said.

The belief from some on campus is that the students will still find a way even if some bars decide to fully comply to avoid the new fines.

”I would say it’s definitely culture, but I think kids are still going to have fun and find ways to make that work,” one student said.

