Actor Mike Epps apologizes after TSA seizes gun at airport

FILE - Mike Epps poses in the press room at the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards, March 30, 2019,...
FILE - Mike Epps poses in the press room at the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards, March 30, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Federal agents confiscated a loaded gun found in the hand luggage of actor and comedian Epps, who was trying to board a flight from Indianapolis International Airport, airport police said. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Actor and comedian Mike Epps has apologized to fans after security screeners found a gun in a carry-on bag at Indianapolis International Airport.

Agents from the Transportation Security Administration called airport police Sunday morning after finding a Smith & Wesson .38-caliber pistol loaded with four rounds in Epps’ backpack.

Epps, an Indianapolis native who was in town for a comedy show at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, was not arrested, but police took the firearm.

In a video posted on his Instagram account, Epps told fans he “had a long night” in his hometown and forgot about the firearm. He said he carries a gun for protection.

“Shoutout to all my fans out there and wanna apologize if you’re seeing any negativity about a gun charge at an airport. I had a long night, I had a show in my hometown and I literally forgot that I had my pistol in my bag,” Epps said in the video.

“Now if you wanna know why I carry a gun, I carry money all the time, I be having jewelry on, and these dudes is out here robbing people.

“So I wanna make sure I make it clear that I ain’t out here doing nothing wrong but I keep a gun on me because I gotta protect myself. Sometimes I’m not with my security. So just wanna let y’all know that I’m still on some positive vibes. And sorry that it happened. All I can tell you is that the world is crazy. Stay strapped.”

No charges have been filed against Epps.

Epps has starred in movies including “The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2,” “Next Friday” and “Friday After Next.” He appears in the upcoming Marvel movie “Madame Web” starring Dakota Johnson, and the Apple TV+ series “Lady in the Lake” starring Natalie Portman.

