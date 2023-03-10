12-year-old reported missing in BR found safe

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department announced a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing on Wednesday afternoon, March 8 has returned home safely and is with family members.

Police said Ariyah Smith,12, was last seen in the 11000 block of Longridge Ave. near S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. wearing pink tights, an unknown shirt, and white slippers.

Ariyah Smith (Source: Baton Rouge Police Department)

