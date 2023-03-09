Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

YOUR HEALTH: Alcohol deaths on the rise

Alcoholic drinks
Alcoholic drinks(Pixabay)
By Julie Marks and Roque Correa
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - You hear a lot about the dangers of tobacco and an unhealthy diet, but alcohol use is the third leading cause of preventable death in the US. Now, a report shows 32 people in the United States are killed every day in crashes involving an alcohol-impaired driver. This is one death every 45 minutes.

Americans are not strangers to alcohol. But a new report from the CDC shows too much drinking may be even more harmful than some realize!

The four-year study found that one out of every eight deaths that occurred in adults ages 20 to 64 was due to injury or illness caused by excessive alcohol use. And, among those aged 20-34, one in four deaths were attributable to drinking! Over-use of alcohol can increase the risk of harmful events, such as motor vehicle crashes, drownings, falls, violence, suicide, alcohol poisoning, and risky sexual behaviors. It’s also been linked to illnesses like liver disease, cancer, heart disease, high blood pressure, digestive issues, memory problems, and depression. But quitting isn’t always easy.

Veronica Valli, Sober Coach and Author of Soberful says, “We can see through the research that people can spend 10 years from the moment they wake up and think ‘ugh is there something wrong with my drinking’ until actually stopping.”

According to Harvard Health, if you’re trying to curb your drinking habits, you might want to: set a drinking limit goal, write down all the benefits of cutting back, eliminate all alcohol from your home, and keep a diary of your behaviors. And, most importantly: get support!

“The number one thing is don’t do it alone. Community is so important.” Explains Valli.

Helping you stay healthy – and sober.

The largest recent study in England found that 16-to-25-year-olds were the most likely to not drink at all. However, according to the 2019 national survey on drug use and health, about 70 percent of people of all ages reported that they drank alcohol in the past year and 55 percent reported that they drank in the past month.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition

Latest News

Listening sessions aim to enhance support for north BR community
YOUR HEALTH: COVID booster, nasal spray on the way?
Hemp gummies purchased at a smoke shop in East Baton Rouge Parish on March 5, 2023, are...
La. House speaker blames health department for illegal hemp products
People living with HIV can get up to $100 for participation in study